Letter to the editor: Elise will leave a tainted legacy

Editor:

I am publicly calling for my congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, to step down.

For the last two years, she has loudly supported the platform of hate and division. At times, she has encouraged the mayhem. Locally, she has encouraged far right fringe lunatics to harass, scream, carry Confederate flags and intimidate anyone who does not align with her adoration of Trump.

The events of Jan. 6 were horrifying to watch, and my congresswoman is in support of it, no matter what double-talk she has offered up. The day after, none of her offices was accepting calls. Maybe she was pondering her part in history... Most likely she was hunkered down, trying to figure out a statement that would release her from any blame.

Five people died. The blood is on her hands.

Her loyalty to Trump has caused destruction and chaos. It is directly on her what happened to her fellow lawmakers. Shame.

She needs to resign. What absolutely disgusting behavior by a woman who has thrown in with the cult of Trump. History will remember.

Sleep well Elise with that blood on your hands. What a legacy you leave behind you.

Beth Wadleigh, Fort Edward

