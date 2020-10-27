Letter to the editor: Elise understands our challenges

Editor:

As Saratoga County treasurer, I have campaigned alongside Congresswoman Elise Stefanik across central and northern Saratoga County for the past six years. I have come to consider her a friend and honorable fellow public servant.

I have watched her listen carefully to residents’ concerns about taxes and the upstate economy, and take as much time as necessary to respond to seniors, business owners and students about their futures.

I have watched her promise to never vote to raise taxes, and make good on that promise. I have worked with her to bring much needed relief to Saratoga County businesses and residents. Elise has a deep understanding of the unique challenges we face in Saratoga County and across the North Country. She works constantly on economic development initiatives that bring jobs, tourism, and business to our region.

Tedra Cobb, however, voted several times to raise taxes while she worked in local government, deterring business growth and driving more taxpayers out of our state. Our taxes in New York are already burdensome and our seniors and businesses simply cannot afford another one of her tax increases.

I encourage every Saratoga County resident in her district to vote for Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

Drew Jarosh, Saratoga Springs

