Letter to the editor: Elise, TV interviews really help district

Editor:

Open letter to our congresswoman — be careful! You haven’t given an interview to the Post Star in more than four years and they don’t deserve one. A busy congresswoman shouldn’t waste her time answering questions from a local hometown paper.

If upstate “Dumacratics” want to hear from their congresswoman, they have more than 17 Fox or Newsmax interviews to choose from. Your TV appearance from Tulsa in June, during the pandemic, is my personal favorite. Criticizing New York’s virus response as you fly to Oklahoma for a political rally really helps highlight your concern for the people of our district. It's a masterclass in leadership. Who thinks of this stuff! I posted the full interview on YouTube (@republicanfangirl).

Also, I really prefer your segments on Newsmax. Their channel is on the move and so are you. Also, Newsmax helps keep the Stefanik message more on brand. I would however give credit to the team at Fox and Friends — their web camera makes you look taller and younger.

P.S. Can you help with tickets to the Trump Inaugural?

Ernie Bass, South Glens Falls

