Letter to the editor: Elise talks but doesn't do much

Editor:

Elise Stefanik, you say you love editorials....

How often do we hear both parties blaming the other party for not taking their responsibilities seriously enough? Elise points out every day what Cuomo and other Democrats do...

She calls the DOJ the Biden DOJ.

Imagine that ? Our justice system is Biden's. The numerous deaths we saw is on Cuomo's watch. However, I believe it is on all their watches.

Currently, the government seems to not even care about the sexual misconduct allegations against our governor. Please don't say she stands up against him. Elise's team posts Facebook and Twitter messages as if that is going to do anything. Quite frankly, it does as much good as this rant!

What happened on Jan. 6 is the result of politicians playing this social media game, and all they really want is attention for themselves. Clout. So they can move up the ladder and line their pockets at the taxpayers' expense.

Enough is enough.

We don't need any more politicians ...

We need leaders who work for the people.