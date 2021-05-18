Letter to the editor: Elise stepping on many as she rises

Editor:

So, Elise is taking advantage of other people's misfortunes to slither up the ladder of... success? Is that what we should call it, or is there another word for what she is doing?

Let's see now. She has helped Trump spread his lies about the election being stolen. Even after the invasion at the Capitol where hundreds of officers were injured and during which or shortly afterward five deaths occurred, she still had the ignorant nerve to stand up in front of Congress and keep the lie going!

Whatever happened to her “Back The Blue” slogan? Is that only used for publicity photo ops? Those officers took a beating and didn't deserve the disrespect she showed by continuing on with "The Big Lie."

Stefanik has one of the lowest ratings in the House GOP Conference, so it looks like Trump is going to have to carry her through. She voted against the LGBTQ Equality Bill in February after previously supporting a version of it in 2019.

She voted NO on:

• Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021

• Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021

• American Rescue Plan Act of 2021