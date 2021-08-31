Letter to the editor: Elise Stefanik is unfit to represent us

Editor:

Less than a day after many U.S. soldiers’ lives were lost in the Kabul airport bombing, what did Rep. Elise Stefanik do? Stand with our armed forces and its leader President Biden in a show of resolve against the common enemy?

No, she directly undermined U.S. solidarity by attacking President Biden publicly, saying he is “unfit to lead” and “has blood on his hands.” She is taking direct advantage of soldiers’ deaths in order to attempt to score political points. This is reprehensible and unpatriotic. This unpatriotic behavior is hardly surprising, given that Stefanik supported efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

I feel most service members, and most citizens at large, will see through her latest disgusting and transparent vitriol. Such statements are especially galling, given that it was her Republican Party that has blood on its hands for missing obvious signs of the 9/11 attacks, a horrendous lapse for which George W Bush and his administration have blood on their hands.