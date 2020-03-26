Letter to the editor: Elise Stefanik is an imposter

Editor:

An imposter pretends to be somebody else. Their usual objective is to gain financial or other advantage through social engineering. Politicians who say one thing but do another are examples of imposters. They use their office and social engineering position to manipulate the public into a set of perceptions, but in actuality, behave in a different manner. It’s a very dangerous game and citizens suffer.

Look at Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. On the one hand she has tried to social engineer a picture of herself as a moderate Republican willing to reach across political lines. In reality, the substance of her voting actions, rhetoric and obedient support of Donald Trump reveal a completely different person. The most damaging aspect of this is how citizens - both Republicans and Democrats - within the New York 21 district are being “played”.

The consequences of Stefanik are profound, culminating in spreading the Trumpain political-virus to the North Country. She frequently blames others, takes credit for bills that have little to do with her actions and claims holding over 1000 district meetings.