Letter to the editor: Elise's behavior has angered many

Editor:

I just read about the note that someone left on Elise Stefanik’s car. A pretty spooky note, and although I’m not a Stefanik fan by any stretch of the imagination, I’m sorry that it happened to her. No public servant should be subjected to callous name calling, nor should their political opponents.

Elise and her crew of professional character assassins have been calling Tedra Cobb names for three years. She justifies that transgression by calling it a “policy difference” while labeling names directed at her as being ”vile, vicious attacks.”

“They are not the same,” she claims, “and voters know it!”

Well Elise, I’m a voter, and they are the same, and I know it.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Furthermore, when Stefanik demanded that Cobb condemns this behavior, Cobb replied, “You’re right, this type of discourse is damaging and wrong,” but Elise claimed the statement wasn’t a condemnation. Come on Elise; damaging, wrong! Sure sounds like a condemnation to me.

Cobb’s firmest condemnation however is condemnation by example, as she has never indulged in or tolerated name calling in any of her many endeavors.