Letter to the editor: Elise, please say no one is above law

Editor:

Elise, I know what your response will be even before the question is asked. “I never encouraged my supporters to vandalize and steal.”

Recently in Greenwich, a large Tedra Cobb campaign sign was spray-painted with black paint. Even worse, a nearby house with a Black Lives Matter sign in the window had the window spray-painted, and a racial slur was spray-painted across the building. Sadly, racism is alive and well in Washington County.

Vandalizing and stealing the campaign signs of Democratic candidates has happened nearly every election cycle recently. Last fall, a large campaign display in Greenwich was destroyed, leaving American flags on the muddy ground. Two years ago, several large Tedra Cobb signs were spray-painted, including one each in the towns of Greenwich and Salem. Four years ago, someone trespassed on my private property and stole my Hilary Clinton sign.

Republicans present themselves as the party of law and order, a claim they can no longer make. Look at the actions in the current White House. As recently as last week during the RNC, the impeached president used our White House as a backdrop for his acceptance speech in violation of federal law.