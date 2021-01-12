Letter to the editor: Elise, please reset your political priorities

Editor:

Hi Elise, I read about your plan to vote against certifying the electoral college results. Allow me to be casual here, because I’ve tried to have a formal dialogue by writing emails, calling your office, and of course, walking 50 miles from my home to your office in Plattsburgh, but all I have heard is radio silence.

My fellow constituents are sick and dying. You have bigger hills to die on than this one, and the hill where aid for the working class sits upon has a better view than that of Four Seasons Landscaping of Philadelphia. It’s time to hop off the Trump train.

You, a leader of the Tuesday Group, a moderate Republican caucus dedicated to working across the aisle do not need the GOP’s newest trend: Sedition Lite. You once promised to work with whoever was in the Oval Office, what has changed? The fact that you are doing all of this while our families are dying of a disease that could have been mitigated with scientifically based policies makes you look less of a North Country born patriot and more of a heartless career politician.