Letter to the editor: Elise needed for hardworking people

Editor:

The congresswomen is standing for the needs of the people of this area. Elise is working to protect against trade practices that have negatively affected the local dairy farming industry. Elise acknowledges the large contribution Upstate New York’s dairy farms have to the local and national economy. She recognizes the importance of supporting them for a variety of reasons, stemming from their hard work that translates into their large economic contribution.

She is putting her best foot forward to uphold and protect market access for dairy producers. She recognizes that making sure that the dairy industry is advocated for is crucial to the success of the area. She acknowledges its recovery is needed in response to the impact of the coronavirus and the contribution it has to the success of the North Country.

Elise is a modernizing voice for the dairy industry as it evolves. Her support of upstate farms means safe food, open and safe markets and affordable prices for the American people.

Elise continues to take down roadblocks that stand in the way of the success of the everyday people. We need Elise to continue to represent the hard-working Americans that make up the North Country.

Emma Hayes, Glens Falls

