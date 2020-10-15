Letter to the editor: Elise is the best since Jerry Solomon

Editor:

Elise Stefanik is an effective and productive member of Congress and continues to prove that she works across the aisle and supports legislation that will help ensure and enhance safety standards by introducing, along with Democrats, the limo safety act.

She continues to support our military and Fort Drum by obtaining funding for a much-needed UAS Shadow Hanger. She continues to meet the needs of North Country children and their families by introducing legislation for the House to pass the school-based Health Centers Reauthorization Act.

Stefanik continues to be an outstanding member of Congress, representing the 21st District. She has introduced or co-sponsored 20 pieces of legislation that are directly related to our military, their families and veterans. She will continue to support policies that ensure we have a strong military.

Stefanik has helped our upstate farmers who are the backbone of much of her huge district. She continuously fights for expanding broadband access to many of our rural communities. Elise will continue to fight to create jobs and other opportunities, to lower taxes and regulatory policies that hamper economic growth.