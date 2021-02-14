Letter to the editor: Elise is strong conservative woman

Editor:

I was deeply appalled by the Albany Times Union’s decision to publish that tone deaf piece calling Congresswoman Stefanik “childless.”

I’d expect better from an organization that prides itself on women’s rights and equality. I guess not for strong Republican women. I ask you, what was your intent in publicizing that horrendous article about Elise? Free expression? Give me a break. Allowing that under your masthead is disgraceful and you should all be embarrassed.

Congresswoman Stefanik has worked tirelessly for our district! Elise’s close ties with the executive branch have benefited the North Country during both the Trump and Obama administrations. She has been instrumental in delivering funding to our hospitals during the pandemic to keep the North Country safe, while also advocating for our resources and seniors. The list goes on and on, and it's time we all recognize her success.

Congresswoman Stefanik is a strong, conservative woman in politics and she is undoubtedly paving the way for more like her! Thank you, Elise!

Fe Sherman, Hudson Falls

