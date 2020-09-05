Letter to the editor: Elise is star for Trump but not for us

Editor:

We can only hope that self-serving Trump clone Elise Stefanik, despite her professionally done make-up and skin tight blue convention dress, will be seen for what she is, and will lose her seat to Tedra Cobb.

As a North Country person, I was embarrassed by Stefanik's "performance" at the well-deserved impeachment hearings. She was so clearly out to be a "Republican star," but I have no trouble discerning that her interest in me is far exceeded by her interest in her political future.

Trump cares not a whit for the challenges faced by the 21st Congressional District, or indeed, the rest of America's 99%. Elise remains his obedient sycophant. That won her a place in the GOP convention, but it shouldn't entitle her to pretend to represent us.

Let's send Elise back home Nov. 3.

Wendy Aronson, Lake Luzerne

