 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Elise is star for Trump but not for us

Letter to the editor: Elise is star for Trump but not for us

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

We can only hope that self-serving Trump clone Elise Stefanik, despite her professionally done make-up and skin tight blue convention dress, will be seen for what she is, and will lose her seat to Tedra Cobb.

As a North Country person, I was embarrassed by Stefanik's "performance" at the well-deserved impeachment hearings. She was so clearly out to be a "Republican star," but I have no trouble discerning that her interest in me is far exceeded by her interest in her political future.

Trump cares not a whit for the challenges faced by the 21st Congressional District, or indeed, the rest of America's 99%. Elise remains his obedient sycophant. That won her a place in the GOP convention, but it shouldn't entitle her to pretend to represent us.

Let's send Elise back home Nov. 3.

Wendy Aronson, Lake Luzerne

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News