Letter to the editor: Elise is doing what she should do

Editor:

If you are a veteran or a U.S. citizen trapped in another country and trying to return home, if you or a member of your family requires Veterans Administration assistance or if you are a corrections or police officer or EMT personnel: You are extremely fortunate to have Elise Stefanik as your congresswoman!

If you need an important grant to secure broadband for your community, Elise Stefanik is who you want representing you in Congress.

If your community college is seeking additional funding for certain projects, be thankful your representative in Washington is Elise Stefanik!

If you or your family members are active duty military, you could have no one more committed to the military and Fort Drum than Elise Stefanik.

How do I know and why am I writing this letter, you may ask. Here’s my simple answer: Elise Stefanik has been in Tupper Lake several times to deliver grant money ($200,000) for broadband expansion.

Elise Stefanik has assisted veterans with all types of concerns and helped a veteran in Tupper Lake access the Choice Program and have a surgical procedure paid for by the VA, at the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake, rather than having to travel hundreds of miles to a VA hospital.