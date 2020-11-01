Letter to the editor: Elise has the backs of our grandkids

Editor:

We have a grandson who just graduated from basic training and advanced individual combat engineer training, and a granddaughter on her second deployment in Iraq. Her first deployment was Kuwait.

We are so thankful that our men and women in uniform have our representative in the 21st District, Elise Stefanik, covering their backs and supporting our troops. She reminds us of our late and great representative, Gerald Solomon.

Thank you, Elise, for what you do for our grandchildren and for being so available to your constituents.

Bob and Jean Olson, Brant Lake

