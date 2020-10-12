Letter to the editor: Elise has the back of region's veterans

Editor:

As a Navy veteran, I was honored to host our congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, at the Stillwater American Legion for our ribbon-cutting event this summer. She spoke from the heart, honoring local veterans and our new legion facility, before joining us for a parade around town.

She is dedicated to fighting for the things that matter most to us: cutting through bureaucracy at the VA, helping us reclaim our VA benefits, and working on bills that improve our health care.

We know that if we have any problems at all, we can always pick up the phone and call Elise’s office to get immediate help. In fact, she never hesitates to give out her direct line — I have never heard of and can't imagine any other politician willing to be that accessible and it shows she really is a part of our community.

No one has done more for veterans in northern New York. We know that she has our back and that’s why I’m proud to call her my congresswoman and look forward to another two years of her leadership.

Ed Burmaster, Stillwater

