Letter to the editor: Elise has helped small businesses

Editor:

As a local elected official, it is great to work with our federal partners to bring results to the people we represent. Elise Stefanik makes that working relationship all the better through her tireless efforts for our constituents in Granville.

Just take a look at Morse's Diner and Pizzeria in our town to see her efforts. The business opened right before the onset of the pandemic. Rather than close its doors in the face of a challenge, Elise worked with the business to get them the federal support they needed to stay in business. Because of the efforts of Elise's office, Morse's Diner and Pizzeria is open to the public and ready for success.

Elise demonstrates her support of small business not just in her words but also in her actions. Elise supports all entrepreneurs who want to achieve the American dream and want to make their dreams a reality. You only need to take a look at her results to see how much she has already accomplished.

I am voting for Elise because she supports our small businesses, and I want to see what she can continue to achieve for the North Country.

Matt Hicks, Granville

