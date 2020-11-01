Letter to the editor: Elise has done an outstanding job

Editor:

As a former mayor of Plattsburgh, I have always appreciated any elected official, regardless of political affiliation, who supported the North Country.

In reviewing the record of Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, I see such a person. She has brought millions in funding to our district, supporting our regional hospitals, small businesses, Lake Champlain and broadband projects.

Elise has the full support and endorsement of law enforcement throughout the region as she is against defunding police. She unequivocally “Backs The Blue.”

She has fought strongly for Fort Drum and our military funding and has advocated for our deserving veterans and their families.

Elise has protected our 2nd Amendment, supported our relationship with Canada, voted for the USMCA, and promotes the region's agricultural and manufacturing products.

Over 800 Democratic and Republican local elected officials have endorsed her for re-election.

In closing, Congresswoman Stefanik has done an outstanding job for the North Country and deserves to be returned to Washington D.C. to represent us.

Please join me in voting for Elise on Election Day on Nov. 3.

Don Kasprzak, Plattsburgh

