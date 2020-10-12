Letter to the editor: Elise has been a friend to farmers

Editor:

As a local elected official in Saratoga County, sixth generation dairy farmer and a neighbor, I have had the privilege of getting to know Elise Stefanik very well since she started her public service as our representative in Congress.

She has visited my farm multiple times, always making sure to interact with the many different members of my team and listening intently to our specific concerns.

Elise worked diligently last Congress to successfully pass the bipartisan Farm Bill that made very important reforms to directly benefit the agricultural sector and our local dairy farms in particular. This had significant positive impacts on my business and those throughout the district, which directly support the open space, quality of life and have large economic impacts throughout our rural communities.

I am very grateful that we have a very bright, articulate individual in Elise, working hard as a strong advocate for the dairy farms and all the citizens of this congressional district.

Recently, during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Elise has been a strong advocate for our dairy farms and businesses in getting us the support that was needed during this challenging and unprecedented year.