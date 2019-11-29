Editor:
The popcorn is nearly gone. A few salted and buttered bits remain, lonely as clouds.
Dumbo burps with satisfaction as the "The Ten Commandments" credits roll.
"Charlton Heston smites with the best," he proclaims. "His Moses is magnificent!"
"My favorite part," agrees Pinocchio. "Well, I like the chariots, too! But, Dumbo, why doesn't anyone care anymore?"
"About what?" asks Dumbo.
"About those stone tablets. And about lying. Geppetto taught me 'Thou shall not lie.'"
"The Biblical wording is a little more complicated," says Dumbo. "It translates as 'Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor.'"
"Is that why my secret sister Elise Stefanik thinks it's all right to lie about Tedra Cobb? Elise is a permanent resident of the swamp in Washington, and Tedra lives near the mountains in Canton. So, they're not neighbors. Is that why Elise lies?"
"Perhaps that's one reason. But, Elise Stefanik is also spokesperson for the 'Right to Lie' movement. She believes that the First Amendment of our Constitution, the right to free speech, gives her the right to lie. She believes this overrides the forbidding of lies, the Ninth Commandment of God. Devilish logic, isn't it?"
"Then Elise has become a deep, state liar?" asks Pinocchio.
"Yes, she functions as an apparatchik, 'an agent of the apparatus.' She is a tool. Like her colleague Moscow Mitch, Apparatchik Stefanik has broken her hand-on-Bible vow to uphold our Constitution. Instead, she has chosen party first. With twisted logic, she cynically uses the protections of the Constitution to double-cross her country. By attacking loyal, patriotic, American professionals who serve as State Department and Intelligence officers, Apparatchik Stefanik has become a pawn of Papa Putin and Mother Russia."
"Oh!" cries Pinocchio, amazed. "My boyhood lies were innocent compared to Elise's! Dumbo, can I become a saint?"
Catherine Fay Roberts, Schuylerville