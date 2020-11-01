Letter to the editor: Elise cares and deserves our votes

Editor:

I support Elise Stefanik for Congress! As a health care worker, a small business owner, a homeowner and as a single mom, I support Elise!

I first met Elise during her first campaign for Congress, and I was impressed immediately. It was apparent that she genuinely cared about the issues we face as health care providers and as health care business owners.

Elise actually stopped at my physical therapy practice to learn more about our operations, aspirations and challenges. Since that day, she has cosponsored and signed onto most all of our physical therapy legislation in helping patients have prompt and affordable access to physical therapy and other health services. She has tried to help us lower co-pays for our patients so the insurance companies actually pay their fair share.

She recently signed onto a bipartisan letter to stop the proposed 9% cut in physical therapy and other services starting Jan. 1, 2021. Thank you Elise! These cuts will devastate health care services, which are already struggling more than ever due to COVID-19.