Editor:
Would someone explain to me how politicians and others can say that the president is acting on the will of the people when Clinton got 65,844,610 votes (48.2%) and Trump got 62,979,636 votes (46.1%). in 2016. It isn't the will of the people, it is the will of the states and the archaic Electoral College which determines the winner in a presidential election. This system negates many votes from being of value. For example, in New York State the Republicans could save a lot of gas by not going to the polls on Election Day to vote in a presidential election, as all of the electoral votes go to the Democrats anyways.
Robert K. Flachbarth, Chestertown