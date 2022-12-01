Letter to the editor: Election was held, democracy survived

Please help me to understand.

As an Independent Conservative, I split my vote between Republicans and Democrats. I believed both parties had ideas worthy of consideration.

However, I must take issue with those on the left who constantly reinforced that the very existence of our democracy was at stake. For example, President Biden stated that we must vote Democratic to continue the struggle for democracy. Of course the media had to chime in. For example, MSNBC: "Historians will say what is at stake is whether we will be a democracy in the future; whether our kids will be arrested or killed." Really? For those of you on pins and needles waiting for some Hollywood celebrity to proclaim his truth and wisdom, here is what Rob Reiner tweeted: "It couldn't be more simple, a vote for Republicans is a vote to destroy democracy."

Other politicians on the left could not help themselves by being the pied piper leading the way. Representative James Clyburn (D-S.C.) stated: "This country is on track to repeat what happened in Germany, when it was the greatest democracy going when it elected a chancellor that then co-opted the media." He also stated: "But losing this democracy could very well be the end of the world." Really? All of this rhetoric is designed to make us fear and loath the Republican Party and vote for those who speak their undeniable truth. It will be interesting to witness the response from the left when perhaps in six months anyone, including those who frequent The Post-Star editorial pages, comes forth and explains to us why their belief and prophecy did not materialize and our democracy still stands.

Joseph Cormier, Queensbury