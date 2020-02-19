Letter to the editor: Election protests bad for Glens Falls

Editor:

Good luck Glens Falls!

When summer comes and election season kicks in, the political discourse will become worse.

Just what you want to see when you're pulling into town is Stefanik’s guard dogs with their folding chairs and 10-foot long Trump flags - which were not banned, although the distance allotted between us is 8 feet.

A business owner on Warren Street expressed concern that her clients have been disturbed and have said they don't know if they want to come here in the midst of this.

It's your tax dollars Glens Falls. People will not want to come open a business, or support a business that's smack in the middle of the “rallies.”

There go our rights to gather by our rep’s office as they menace, scream and push us out of the way.

It doesn't matter that they call us obscenities in front of the Catholic School where the children attend until 8th grade or next to the church. Or at the steps of our library. Because I've never seen any of these people actually go inside the library ...