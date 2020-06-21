Letter to the editor: Electing Trump was big mistake

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Every day I think today is the day! The little man in the White House has hit bottom and can’t stoop any lower. But every day is like the day before ... only worse. The latest immorality is threatening peaceful protesters with “vicious dogs and the most ominous weapons.” Then getting on a conference call to admonish the nation’s governors that they are weak because they are not crushing peaceful protests.

Trump was embarrassed when we learned he was hiding in his bunker far underground. I only hope he brought his MAGA binkie with him.

When he eventually emerged from the safety of his bunker, he courageously ordered the use of tear gas and horses and heavily armed forces to clear a path so he could sneak across the street for a photo op at a church ... with insides the likes of which he has rarely seen.

The Bible photo op demonstrated that Trump didn’t know what to do with this strange book — this word of God book — so he waved it aloft like it was some executive order he just signed. I’ll bet God was not too happy when she saw the lying, cheating, adulterer holding her book. I’m mystified why God did not take the challenge and send down a bolt for the sad lightning rod. Did you notice Trump reading some calming words from the Bible? No? Just kidding!