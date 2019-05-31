Editor:
I am writing in support of Major Jim LaFarr for Warren County sheriff. I am a member of the Lake George Republican Committee and was Sheriff Bud York's campaign chairman for the 2016 election cycle where he was re-elected sheriff.
I have known both candidates for many years, and it is my opinion as a retired police detective (25 years) that Major Jim LaFarr is best suited to lead the Warren County Sheriff’s Office into the next decade. Jim has all the professional qualifications and was promoted under Sheriff York, plus he lives the motto of Service Above Self. He is one with the community that he serves.
Jim is the real deal, currently he is the third in the chain of command and the commanding officer of the Professional Standards Unit or Internal Affairs. Jim is responsible for policing the police. Jim is also a very compassionate person and that's what I want in a leader, not a cut and dry no smile tough guy.
Electing the right sheriff is very important. I want a guy you can sit down and talk to who understands that policing is not all writing tickets and SWAT Teams, it’s understanding the problems people have and looking for solutions.
I want a sheriff who gets in the trenches and has his finger on the pulse of the community. That person is Major Jim LaFarr, honesty, integrity and honor.
Scott Walton, Lake George