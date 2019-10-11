Editor:
Perhaps your readers would like to review the following assertions (if not facts).
In September 1796, worn out by burdens of the presidency and attacks of political foes, George Washington announced his decision not to seek a third term. With the assistance of Alexander Hamilton and James Madison, Washington composed in a “Farewell Address” his political testament to the nation. Designed to inspire and guide future generations, the address also set forth Washington’s defense of his administration’s record and embodied a classic statement of Federalist doctrine (prepared by the United States Senate Historical Office).
George Washington, "… In offering to you, my countrymen, these counsels of an old and affectionate friend, I dare not hope they will make the strong and lasting impression I could wish; that they will control the usual current of the passions, or prevent our nation from running the course which has hitherto marked the destiny of nations. But, if I may even flatter myself that they may be productive of some partial benefit, some occasional good; that they may now and then recur to moderate the fury of party spirit, to warn against the mischiefs of foreign intrigue, to guard against the impostures of pretended patriotism; this hope will be a full recompense for the solicitude for your welfare, by which they have been dictated …"
Perhaps there should be a prerequisite that our elected representatives (and all other highly opinionated pundits) demonstrate a minimal comprehension of the wisdom bestowed within Washington's Farewell Address, before being allowed to take the oath of office. We have to pass a test to drive a car, shouldn't our leaders demonstrate an understanding of the foundations of our democracy?
Michael R. Stern, Fort Edward