Editor:
I hope that some of our federal, state and local leaders get to read this or some of the readers send a copy to someone that can get our leaders to read it. Most people don’t want to read too much of anything anymore. They know most of the news is not good.
The shootings in our country are getting worse every week or less. We must stop this one way or another. If our leaders can’t make it happen, let’s get new leaders that can make it stop. We may have to go backward and put some of our old laws back in effect, like not allowing violent movies, TV shows, video games, bad stuff on Facebook, TV ads, you name it. Everything has to be censored and approved before it can be shown to the public. We did this a long time ago, and it looks like it’s time to do it again.
Since we stopped the schools from letting the children have a 30 second to 45 second prayer with God in it or any prayer they wanted to say, our country has gone downhill real fast. Let’s get prayer back in our schools. If a child does not want to pray, they don’t have to. Let’s get started in the right direction for a better America. Let’s do it ASAP. It’s that important.
Sid Gordon, Saratoga Springs