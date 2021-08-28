Letter to the editor: Elect commissioner who cares about us

Editor:

The success of Saratoga Springs in recent years is due to the open space, walkable streets and byways, and the general beauty and accessibility of our urban environment.

Minita Sanghvi, who is running for finance commissioner, is the candidate we can trust to keep those values uppermost. She knows that preserving our “City in the Country” and its greenbelt is what makes Saratoga Springs such a desirable place to live.

Sanghvi is dedicated to the small businesses that are the backbone of our local economic life. She is decidedly independent of the developers who continually ask for more from City Hall than they offer in return.

Having served on the local library board and human rights commission, Minita understands what's at stake.

Let's not turn City Hall over to the big developers. Let's elect a commissioner who cares about the rest of us.

Barbara Thomas, Saratoga Springs

