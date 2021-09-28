Letter to the editor: Education goes beyond test scores

Editor:

Education in our schools includes more than getting good test scores.

It includes the tools that young people will need to go out in the world and succeed as adults. It includes fully embracing diversity and understanding that people who are different from us make our lives richer. We need to listen to their stories and understand their perspective.

It is on all of us to treat everyone with respect. I am glad to see that Superintendent Gannon is taking racial bullying seriously. However, I have also heard from a friend whose adult children graduated from the Queensbury school system, who says that this is not a new problem.

The detrimental effects of bullying and racist behaviors are well-documented. It hurts those who are targeted, and it hurts the entire community. I have suggested to the school board and to Mr. Gannon that they seek the assistance of Rich Johns and his Act with Respect Always program. (actwithrespectalways.com).

Rich is a retired local teacher and coach who has created a program for students that includes teaching responsibility, honesty and fairness, civility, self-discipline, no excuses, persistence, courage and respect. These are lessons I think are being lost in our society.