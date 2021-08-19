Letter to the editor: Education can't teach what we're lacking

Common sense is what we are lacking
Editor:
Well, taxpayers, SNAP — Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program — just upped the amount for recipients by 25%. Not bad. Retired people received somewhere around 2% more on Social Security. How is that working out for you? Just think about your tax dollars at work. The only thing is you paid into SSI.
Hey Al Scoonzarielli, you asked how to pick the best people to do a job. Watching all the baloney in the world today, I would say we are lacking in common sense.
Education can”t teach that.
Barron Knobbs, Granville