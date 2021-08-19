 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Education can't teach what we're lacking

Letter to the editor: Education can't teach what we're lacking

{{featured_button_text}}

Common sense is what we are lacking

Editor:

Well, taxpayers, SNAP — Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program — just upped the amount for recipients by 25%. Not bad. Retired people received somewhere around 2% more on Social Security. How is that working out for you? Just think about your tax dollars at work. The only thing is you paid into SSI.

Hey Al Scoonzarielli, you asked how to pick the best people to do a job. Watching all the baloney in the world today, I would say we are lacking in common sense.

Education can”t teach that.

Barron Knobbs, Granville

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News