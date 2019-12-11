Letter to the editor: Editorial page was loaded with info

Editor:

I’m amazed by the amount of “brain Food” I found on the Editorial Page C3 of Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in The Post-Star!

First, “The President should exonerate himself,” by allowing witnesses of the executive branch to testify. If all the information was to surface – there would be no need for impeachment!

Next, is a political cartoon by The Boston Globe with Trump modifying the constitution to “ME the People.”

His arrogance leaves “impeachment” as the only remedy for his “abuse of power.”

I do find it “necessary” for The Post-Star Editorial Board to wade into national issues since many in Washington are lost in the bubble of their own making! Elise Stefanik no longer represents us down there.

Then Don Coyote says “It is unlikely we will ever see another public servant quite like Betty Little.”

Well I want to remind folks of Bill Loeb who has served us well for the past 38 years. He opened an investigation into nursing homes and became a good friend of mine and brought our nursing homes and the Board of Warren County Supervisors together. Good communication works wonders.