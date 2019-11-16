Editor:
The editorial board did an excellent job describing our congresswoman’s path toward selling her soul. The high point of the editorial was not in the words, but in the accompanying photo of her speaking at Fort Drum with the president behind her as part of the signing ceremony for the John McCain National Defense Authorization Act. This was on Aug. 13, 2018. Sen. McCain died on Aug. 25. His name was not mentioned, even though it was part of the official name of the new law. That’s okay. The president was banned from McCain’s funeral, a far more memorable event.
My wife Barbara noted correctly that the photo shows the beginning of the congressperson’s quid pro quo. She pushed very hard for the signing to be at Fort Drum, in our 21 CD, and for her to be included in the ceremony. She succeeded, but at great expense to the voters of the district. Her major shift toward full support of the president started right after the ceremony. The Adirondack Park is too sensitive to have a congressperson who is aligned with someone who has no interest in its survival.
I like to know “where letter writers are coming from” when I read the letters page. Barbara and I are Dems.
Walter J. Law, Glens Falls