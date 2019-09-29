Editor:
Ken Tingley’s Sunday, Sept. 15 column where he mentions the dumpster visits triggered an old memory and brought a good laugh.
When this big city gal married her American World War II pen pal in 1947, dumpster visits were not something she’d ever heard about. However, married to this small town guy who grew up on Shelter Island, Long Island, she soon became familiar with the expression — it was the town dump and it was indeed a Saturday visit routine for the residents. Labor Day weekend after the rich visitors went home after spending their summer on this beautiful island, the dump became a treasure trove of goodies.
Then we had our own home in what later became known as Levittown. Thursday night was the time to drive through the different blocks to find discards left at the curb by owners who no longer wanted them. Friday morning was garbage pickup so Thursday night was a busy one. It was an amazing adventure.
So, Ken Tingley, the memory was a good one that keeps me smiling. Thanks.
Phyllis Avona, Queensbury