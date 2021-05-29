Letter to the editor: Edison's discs were 80s, not 78s

Editor:

I was fascinated to read the Glens Falls connection to Edison’s Diamond Disc phonograph records through the 1920s.

Begun in 1912, Edison’s production of this 10” format ceased in 1929. I found and obtained a collection of these — still new and mint in their inventory control sleeves — from a basement storage room at the liquidation sale of our downtown Braydon and Chapman music shop in 1971.

Just a minor technical correction with the headline, however — these were not 78s. Unlike the thinner and more common shellac 78s, these much thicker Edison discs were recorded for playback at 80 revolutions per minute solely on machines of his own manufacture.

Martin Morrell, Glens Falls

