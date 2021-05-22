Letter to the editor: Eating living beings desensitizes us

Editor:

The other day I was shocked and disgusted by what I heard on National Public Radio's "Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!"

Guest Michelle Zauner, also known as “Japanese Breakfast,” was laughingly describing her experience of eating a live octopus with its cut-off arms as tentacles still pulsating. This insensitive description of eating alive a feeling individual brought to mind the great Greek mathematician and philosopher Pythagoras who said, “For as long as men massacre animals they will kill each other. Indeed, he who sows the seeds of murder and pain cannot reap joy and love.”

Anyone who thinks that an octopus is of less value than we are should watch the Netflix documentary, “My Octopus Teacher,” in which a diver who gains the trust of an octopus films it for a year. During this time, the octopus showed emotions including affection. It was definitely an intelligent being and it formed a bond with the diver.

If we can eat alive a living feeling being, is it surprising that we have so many mass killings?

New York is now going to allow 10-year-olds to go out and kill the gentle deer. What better way to desensitize and train the next generation of mass murderers? It is getting pretty hard to love your fellow man or trust them.

Martha Winsten, Gansevoort

