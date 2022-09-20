Letter to the editor: Easton assessments gone horribly wrong

I’m hearing there are a lot of unhappy homeowners and a lot of folks paying substantially increased taxes. My story may not be unique but seems so unfair. Let me explain.

Under-assessed previously, I agree, however a data error now has my property grossly over-assessed.

My home is approximately 1,947 square feet, built in 1990. The tax roll has always correctly reflected the square footage. During the reassessment, my home square footage was raised to 2,906. Why this was randomly done and accepted is the perplexing question and it had a profound impact. My school taxes went from $4,711 to $8,900.

I never received the letter from GAR stating my assessment increased so I never had the opportunity to grieve the assessment in spring of 2022.

I’m not sure why it falls under a grievance and not just a data point correction and recalculation. At the current price per square foot of $157, my assessment goes down $150,000 and my school taxes only up to $6,200. I’m happy to pay my fair taxes but now I’m paying $2,000 extra for incorrect data used in the assessment and I still have to fight it next year. P.S.: I’ll also have to pay property taxes in January based on the incorrect square footage.

GAR blamed it on Easton not having good property records, use of a drone, and cathedral ceilings, but none of that is acceptable. Everyone is sympathetic and admits it’s wrong but I have no options but to pay. I’ll never be refunded for the error. Am I crazy or is this very wrong?

Regina Salerno, Greenwich