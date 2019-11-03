Editor:
It’s time to early vote before Election Day (Nov. 5)!
It has been my experience that voting is not always easy to do. There are two basic issues: 1) The window to vote was limited to one day. 2) The importance of voting was uncertain to some people.
Issue one has been solved by early voting. There is no longer a reason why most people cannot find the time in their week to vote early. Issue two, the importance of voting is to hold those representing us accountable for their administration. There are three options to voting, vote, vote for some (under vote) or not to vote at all. Voting is not about being right or being wrong, it’s about making a decision. Your decision at that time is what you think is right. For example, you may feel a politician has been in office too long and you want to vote for the new politician. You may not vote for a politician running unopposed. Not voting at all is to take a pass on your responsibility to participate.
I’m very excited about the empowerment of early voting giving “We the People” an opportunity to form new habits for more people to participate in choosing those who represent them.
Stuart Thomas, Wilton