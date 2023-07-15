Today was the first day I read the Post Star since Sunday. And it will probably be the last, or at least till our next payment comes due.

This "brief' news coverage bit the big one. The only local news was the (less than) AccuWeather and a FRONTPAGE bit about the upcoming 250th birthday of the USA. I am curious to see their new version of a 'regular' issue but not holding up any high expectations.

Down here near Savannah, Georgia (a fairly more densely populated area than Glens Falls) the main newspaper costs $2.99 and is, needless to say, much better than the last $4 Sunday issue of the hometown fish wrap.

Even with our special subscription rate to its "E-edition," this local news source is filled with more interesting articles than any given daily put-out back home. I have to go and make sure our subscription isn't on auto-renew. (Check) Good news...the last time we canceled it, we still got it for weeks afterward. No better no-news than free no-news.

Kevin Loucks,

South Glens Falls