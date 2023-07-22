I would like to concur with the not one, but four, letters in Saturday's edition criticizing The Post-Star for the catastrophic decline in the amount of local news coverage. By my count, in the eight days since the advent of the "expanded" new format, six of those days have contained exactly one locally written news article in the E-edition. People do not subscribe to the Post-Star for international news or puzzles, both of which are in ample supply elsewhere. They subscribe for local news they can't get anywhere else. If the paper does not have that, there is no reason to pay for it. To make matters worse, subscribers recently received notification that they will soon be charged double the price for this diminished product. At least, those who do not cancel their subscription. I'm not sure who thought it was a good idea to strip the product of what makes it unique and then double its price, but no one who values the importance of local journalism thinks this will end well. Some of us would like The Post-Star to be around in five years.