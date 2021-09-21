Letter to the editor: E-bikes need more regulation

Editor:

As I exited the Northway at Exit 19, I was stopped to turn right. I was pulling forward when a old dude on a E-bike came out from under the bridge.

He had a red crossing signal — I looked. He was going fast, not on foot power. He pulled in front of me and yelled, "Look out."

So who's to blame here? The car or the nut on the electric bike going 30 mph. He could be more careful with his new toy. Electric bikes are too fast to see and soon someone will get hurt or killed.

Thank you, a law-abiding citizen and taxpayer.

John Klimas, Glens Falls

