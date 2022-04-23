Letter to the editor: E-bikes get her up those steep hills

Editor:

Michael Marsh’s letter to the editor in yesterday’s (April 21) paper was very good. I am also a senior citizen and purchased an e-bike a few years ago. I have enjoyed riding it and can get up those steep hills a lot easier with it and still it is a very good workout.

I don’t travel at high speeds nor do I cycle carelessly. I do ride on the bike trail and know the rules and try to be courteous to everyone who is out there. I hope my bike is not banned from the bike trail.

Yes, it did cost a lot of money, it is worth it, and I hope to continue enjoying the bike trail with it. It is a bike after all!

Nancy Rozelle, Queensbury

