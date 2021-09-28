Letter to the editor: E-bikes aren't OK for bikeway

Editor:

I have been following the proposal to allow E-bikes on the Warren County Bikeway and I have submitted my concerns to the Board of Supervisors. I was disappointed in the Post-Star's casual editorial on this subject.

The bikeway was built as a multi-use trail for bicyclists, walkers and runners, and motorized vehicles have always been disallowed. Those of us who live along the trail and use it daily would strongly disagree with your assessment that the "individual scofflaw or two" is our only concern.

In truth, there are many illegal motorized vehicles currently using the trail and noise is a factor even after dark. The users include young children, teens and young adults, who often speed and disobey stop signs. Allowing E-bikes will only add to the traffic and take away from the intent for which the bikeway was created. It is well documented that law enforcement is unable to police or prevent this traffic and/or the type of motors they are using.

It appears that tourism and "modern times" are taking precedence over quality of life, which is why many of us choose to live here. If the county must cater to these business interests, could they at least refrain from allowing E-bike travel in the residential areas within the Glens Falls city limits?

Vicki Nelson Veysey, Glens Falls

