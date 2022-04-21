Letter to the editor: E-bike rider, 74, knows the rules

Editor:

Regarding the article about e-bikes in the Saturday, April 6, paper, I have a few comments. I am 74 years old, and purchased an e-bike just at the start of the pandemic. I bought it, as did many of my elderly rider friends, so that I could travel further without overtaxing myself, and could get up some of the steep hills in the area, not because I want to speed.

We also spent a considerable amount of money for these bikes. There are several groups for retired folk who ride who are well-versed in the rules of the road for bikes and feel the same way I do, so I refute the statement that seniors don't use the trails here. We also often use the county roads as well.

Certainly there are those who go too fast on the bike paths, but they are not only those using e-bikes. Even with my e-bike, I could not keep up with the riders of skinny tired road bike racers, who can zip along at over 30 mph without assistance of a motor. There will be riders on the paths who speed, just as there are drivers on the road who drive dangerously.

Groups such as ours know to alert slower path users with a bell or shout "On your left," but many path users don't seem to even recognize the warning, so a little public education would be helpful as well. And we always slow down for, particularly, older or young kids walking or riding on the paths.

Michael Marsh, Queensbury

