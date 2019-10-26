Editor:
I’m voting for Nancy Dwyer for Wilton town supervisor. Nancy has the qualifications and experience to lead Wilton into the future. She has used every opportunity to reach out to the citizens of Wilton to share her vision for the governance of Wilton, and to learn what the citizens of Wilton want for our future. Nancy has developed a 7-point platform, which she has set out in her information brochure, and that you can also learn about on her website or Facebook page. Nancy has organized an independent candidates forum; once again to interact with the citizens of Wilton. Nancy has canvassed neighborhoods in Wilton almost every day, talking to citizens and learning what they want. Nancy has demonstrated she will represent all of the citizens of Wilton, and is the best choice to lead Wilton into the future.
On the other hand, we know little, if anything, about John Lant’s plan for the future of Wilton. He did not respond to the League of Women Voter’s invitation to participate in a community forum. He has refused to be interviewed by some of our local newspapers. He has no website. His Facebook page offers little in the way of meaningful information as to his platform. John Lant is a current member of Wilton’s Town Board, which has routinely demonstrated a preference for only some citizens of Wilton based on political party affiliation or how long you’ve lived here. It seems John Lant has no plan for the future of Wilton. However, he has put up a lot of signs.
Eric Rosenberg, Wilton