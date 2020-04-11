Letter to the editor: During pandemic, rules are rolled back

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Hey, what's going on? While we are looking the other way (frightened about the coronavirus, caring for and about our families and friends, worrying about health care staff, concerned about local businesses and workers without insurance) the Trump administration is backing away from environmental protection.

Clean-car fuel efficiency standards have just been rolled back. EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler recently announced that the EPA will no longer enforce environmental laws.

Many New Yorkers are reaching out to Attorney General Letitia James, questioning the legality of that policy. Lack of oversight can only benefit corporate interests. Water contamination and air pollution make life hazardous for all of us.

Naomi Klein, in her book "The Shock Doctrine," points out that in times of social disruption, policies are put in place that would otherwise have been held back. But we can’t hold back. When the pandemic has quieted, we will still have the climate crisis to deal with. We will still need to prepare and mobilize for climate action. I recently hung an Earth flag on my house to remind my neighbors that protecting our environment can no longer be "rolled back."

Diane Collins, Glens Falls

