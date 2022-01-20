Letter to the editor: DuBray touched many hearts

Editor:

Michael DuBray II.

In 1991 a smiling, happy, respectful, energetic young man of short stature and lofty goals appeared at my door at WWSC/WYLR hoping for a job in broadcasting. I hired him on the spot.

Through his 28 years in the business, Mike touched many hearts with his genuineness, lively personality, compassion, outreach, well-timed raised eyebrow and impressive list of community services. His laughter was forever and infectious. He was one fine human being and a broadcaster’s broadcaster.

To say you will be missed, Michael, falls far short of the loss I feel. I am honored to have had you as a good friend and a fellow broadcaster. The presence of your spirit will be felt by so many for a very long time. May you rest in a cloak of peace and pride, my Friend.

Donations in Mike's memory may be made to Orange Street Cats Rescue, P.O. Box 10733, Albany, N.Y. 12201 or the Michael DuBray Broadcasting Scholarship, c/o SEFCU Credit Union, 700 Patroon Creek Blvd., Albany, N.Y. 12206.

Dave Covey, former owner WWSC, WCKM, WCQL, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

