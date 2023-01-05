Letter to the editor: Drop the two-letters-per-month policy

So, what was the big idea, or should I say, who's big idea was it to print a full page story on the nation's second-worst president in the history of these United States? Was this supposed to make us all feel better about the disaster that is a sometimes resident of the W/H.

Your publication, the great paper waster, is as big a flop as the progressive Democrats that are destroying this country. Where's the outrage over the billions Hochul sent to the billionaire in Buffalo? Where's the outrage over the fact that our spineless leaders voted themselves a 29% raise for the lousy jobs they are doing? Our roads and bridges are collapsing, our seniors and veterans are starving, the homeless are frozen solid as they die on the streets, crime is out of control, our police are treated like the enemy, quitting in drove. Can't find baby formula or medications on the shelves! What have these "legislators" done for we the people lately? ... Getting any help from the media? Of course not! The media is in the pocket of the clown!

The NY Civil Liberties people have a strong concern with our police using drones to fight crime? Well I have a strong concern with cowardly thugs sneaking up behind innocent folks and whacking them over the head with a bat!

About time this publication dropped its policy of allowing only two letters a month from people. What with everything that's going on, and since you only publish what you feel people should know, and since there's nothing else of interest in this ... publication, there's plenty of room for a good conservative letter or two. You could even cut some of the boring, repetitious nonsense from the left.

John Siebrecht,

Queensbury