Letter to the editor: Drones are exactly what Orwell warned about

Editor:

This was a Post Star headline on April 20: “Washington County given two new drones for coronavirus planning, monitoring.”

If you think the headline sounds ominous, get a load of Washington County's deputy director of public safety, talking about how the county can use its new toys: “You can blast out a message from the pilot that says, ‘Hey, please make sure you stay 6 feet apart.’”

Excuse me?

This guy really thinks it's a good thing to have a robot in the sky, yelling at citizens for not acting properly?

Wait, there’s more.

“We are not opposed to checking parks if we had reports that people were in parks or holding large gatherings... but we haven’t had to do it yet.”

Holy Big Brother.

If my county needs drones for municipal planning or to help firefighters or police, I’m all for it. But, before they do anything, they need to lose that old Soviet attitude and cancel any plans they have to spy on people in parks or yell warnings at pedestrians for holding hands.